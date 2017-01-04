UGA TodaySubscribe to all UGA news releases
January 4, 2017 | Events on Campus
Georgia Museum of Art to show artists of the New York School
January 4, 2017 | Events on Campus
Irascibles to appear at Georgia Museum of Art in January
December 22, 2016 | General News
Three finalists for dean of UGA School of Public and International Affairs to visit campus
December 20, 2016 | General News
Spanish-speaking counselors from UGA help fill community need
Immigration issues, trauma complicate need for bilingual mental health professionals
December 19, 2016 | Research News
White ibis salmonella shedding increases with urbanization, new UGA study finds
Urbanized white ibises carry same strains that infect humans
December 16, 2016 | General News
Crisis communication experts debate Samsung Galaxy Note7 global response
December 15, 2016 | General News
Savannah woman leaves UGA College of Veterinary Medicine nearly $1 million
December 15, 2016 | General News
UGA 10th best value in public colleges according to Kiplinger
December 14, 2016 | General News
UGA experts predict a bright economy for 2017
Terry College's annual Economic Outlook forecasts good news for state, nation
December 13, 2016 | Research News
It matters who you know: Referral networks in the labor market
December 13, 2016 | Events on Campus
More than 2,700 students eligible for UGA’s fall Commencement
December 13, 2016 | Research News
Eat and be eaten: Invasive scavengers in Hawaii alter island nutrient cycle
December 13, 2016 | Research News
Public skepticism would likely greet a new Zika vaccine, study says
December 13, 2016 | General News
Department of Commerce award to help fund UGA New Materials Innovation Center
December 12, 2016 | Research News
UGA researchers calculating northern bobwhite population, survival rates
December 9, 2016 | Honors & Awards
UGA students awarded grants for sustainability solutions
December 9, 2016 | Honors & Awards
UGA named top research institution in the nation for service to student veterans
December 8, 2016 | Research News
Papers in 1972 Supreme Court case have implications for journalist’s privilege today
December 8, 2016 | Honors & Awards
UGA faculty member named AAAS Fellow
December 6, 2016 | Events on Campus
Governor caps 2016 Biennial Institute by touting Georgia’s economic success
December 5, 2016 | Research News
New survey shows only half of people plan to get flu shots this year
December 1, 2016 | Research News
Researchers receive $2.78 million to explore and exploit bacterial immune systems
December 1, 2016 | Research News
Narcissistic individuals use social media to self-promote
Meta-analysis by UGA psychology researchers suggests how social media use correlates with narcissism
December 1, 2016 | Research News
UGA-led research team discovers a pathogen’s motility triggers immune response
November 30, 2016 | Events on Campus
Experts to discuss economy, livestock regulations, 2018 farm bill at Georgia Ag Forecast